Angola: Casa-Ce MPs Visit Benguela Province

9 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Benguela — A CASA-CE parliamentary delegation, headed by MP Manuel Fernandes, started a 72-hour working visit to the coastal Benguela province on Wednesday to assess the local social and economic infrastructures.

The delegation comprises MP Ferreira António and senior staff of this coalition of the political parties, who are expected to visit the municipalities of Baía Farta, Cubal and Lobito.

Wednesday, first visiting day, Manuel Fernandes was received in audience by the acting provincial governor, Deolinda Valiangula.

The one-hour meeting discussed issues related to the province's socio-economic and political situation.

Manuel Fernandes expressed the delegation's plan to visit some local undertakings, such as the Benguela General Hospital (HGB), the Africa Textiles factory, shelter centre for the displaced by 2015 rains, the Lomaum dam and the Kwatoko-Lukwene agricultural cooperative.

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency.

