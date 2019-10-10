Angola: Handball - Hard Victory of Petro Over Abo Sport

9 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Petro de Luanda's handball female team (Angola) suffered to defeat Abo Sport from Congo by 26 to 25 last Tuesday for the second round match of group B of the 41st edition of the Champion Clubs Cup, hosted in Cape Verde.

At the half-time period, the Angolans players were losing by one goal (14-15).

This was the first game of the Angolan team on this continental competition, as their debut was postponed last Sunday due to the absence of Evabuka team from Democratic Republic of Congo that managed to arrive at the arena only on Monday Oct 7.

On Wednesday the "tricolor", as the Angolan team is popular known, will face the home team of Atlético de Mindelo.

The women title holders 1° de Agosto defeated easily the Heritage from Democratic Congo by a significant 40-13 for Group A's third round mach, earning their third consecutive triumph after defeating Cameroonians FAP, by 36-14, and Bandamá from Cote d'Ivoire (40-28).

In the fourth round, also on Wednesday, the 1° de Agosto will play with the DGSP team, also from the Democratic Congo

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Sport
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.