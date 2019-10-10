Angola: Handball - Hard Victory of Petro Over Abo Sport

Luanda — Petro de Luanda's handball female team (Angola) suffered to defeat Abo Sport from Congo by 26 to 25 last Tuesday for the second round match of group B of the 41st edition of the Champion Clubs Cup, hosted in Cape Verde.

At the half-time period, the Angolans players were losing by one goal (14-15).

This was the first game of the Angolan team on this continental competition, as their debut was postponed last Sunday due to the absence of Evabuka team from Democratic Republic of Congo that managed to arrive at the arena only on Monday Oct 7.

On Wednesday the "tricolor", as the Angolan team is popular known, will face the home team of Atlético de Mindelo.

The women title holders 1° de Agosto defeated easily the Heritage from Democratic Congo by a significant 40-13 for Group A's third round mach, earning their third consecutive triumph after defeating Cameroonians FAP, by 36-14, and Bandamá from Cote d'Ivoire (40-28).

In the fourth round, also on Wednesday, the 1° de Agosto will play with the DGSP team, also from the Democratic Congo