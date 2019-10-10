Angola: Government Supplies 100 Tons of Goods to Drought Victims

Menongue — At least one hundred tons of miscellaneous goods are available in Cuando Cubango for distribution in the nine municipalities to benefit the 350,000 people affected by the drought.

As a result of the lack of rain, 70,000 families, corresponding to 355,000 people, have been affected by the Cuando Cubango drought since 2018.

These are goods donated by public and private entities, provincial governments to alleviate the food crisis in the region.

Civil Protection and Fire Protection spokesman, Soares Inglês said the distribution plan had been implemented this month in Cuito Cuanavale municipality.

The drought in Cuando Cubango, a province with an estimated population of over 510,000, mostly peasant, has harmed maize, beans, massango, massambala, vegetables and cattle mainly