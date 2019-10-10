Angola: Government Supplies 100 Tons of Goods to Drought Victims

9 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Menongue — At least one hundred tons of miscellaneous goods are available in Cuando Cubango for distribution in the nine municipalities to benefit the 350,000 people affected by the drought.

As a result of the lack of rain, 70,000 families, corresponding to 355,000 people, have been affected by the Cuando Cubango drought since 2018.

These are goods donated by public and private entities, provincial governments to alleviate the food crisis in the region.

Civil Protection and Fire Protection spokesman, Soares Inglês said the distribution plan had been implemented this month in Cuito Cuanavale municipality.

The drought in Cuando Cubango, a province with an estimated population of over 510,000, mostly peasant, has harmed maize, beans, massango, massambala, vegetables and cattle mainly

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Environment
Climate
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.