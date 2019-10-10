Nigeria: 28,645 Candidates Pass 2019 Arabic Certificate Examination

Kaduna — The National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) has announced that 28,645 out of the 36, 239 candidates that sat for the 2019 June/July Senior Arabic and Islamic Secondary Certificates Examination (SAISSCE) nationwide, passed.

Registrar of the board, Professor Mohammed Shafi'u Abdullahi while announcing the release of the results in Kaduna, explained that the students sat for the core subjects including Arabic, English, Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics.

According to him, "28,645 candidates out of the total candidates that sat for the examination passed all their papers. Those who failed some papers we do not regard them as failures because they equally passed some of their papers, meaning, they can still further their education with five credits."

In a separate development, elder statesman and former Vice Chancellor, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), Professor Ango Abdullahi, has urged the board to integrate local Tsangaya schools with the public school system to deal with the challenge of out-of-school kids.