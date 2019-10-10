Nigeria: Teachers to Get Free Data Regularly - Minister

10 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu has said public schools teachers would be given 1GB (Gigabyte) data free to enable them to access and browse the internet on a regular basis.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the 2019 World Teachers Day celebration on Saturday in Abuja, said the ministry was working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other stakeholders to provide at least 1GB of data free to each public school teacher to surf the web and obtain educational materials.

He said government was also working to obtain life insurance policy for all public school teachers and that families of all insured teachers would be given benefits upon the death of the holder.

In that regard, government would pay N1 million as premium for male teachers, N1.2 million for female teachers while science teachers would be insured with N1.5 million, he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said the theme of this year's celebration, 'Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession,' highlighted the need for attracting and keeping the brightest minds and young talents in the teaching profession.

He said teachers were in the forefront of ensuring the achievement of inclusive education.

"Inclusive education is achievable through accepting, understanding and attending to student differences and diversities which include among others physical, cognitive, academic, social and emotional differences," he said.

He said there was the urgent need for policies that would provide allowances and initiate annual retention benefits for teachers to attract them to rural communities.

"The federal government shall collaborate with state governments with a view to providing incentives to teachers, especially in the rural areas with a view to encouraging young talents to the teaching profession," he said.

A total of 24 awards were conferred on different beneficiaries including Elusakin Agnes iyabo from Lagos State, who won the best public school teacher award, given a new Hyundai Sonatra car and Owabi Ifeoma, from Anambra State, who also received new Hyundai Elantra car as winner of the best school administrator award.

Also, Adebiyi Abiola Temitayo from Ogun State, winner of the best teacher, private school category award got new Hyundai Accent, Flora Azikiwe Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Neni, Anabra State, winner of best school, public category award got the donation of 18 seater bus from JAMB while Pearlville School, Avu, Owerri, Imo State, winner of the best school, private category, also got 18 seater bus.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki won the most education friendly governor award.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Education
ICT
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.