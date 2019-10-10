Nigeria: Teachers to Get Free Data Regularly - Minister

Minister of Education Adamu Adamu has said public schools teachers would be given 1GB (Gigabyte) data free to enable them to access and browse the internet on a regular basis.

Adamu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, at the 2019 World Teachers Day celebration on Saturday in Abuja, said the ministry was working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and other stakeholders to provide at least 1GB of data free to each public school teacher to surf the web and obtain educational materials.

He said government was also working to obtain life insurance policy for all public school teachers and that families of all insured teachers would be given benefits upon the death of the holder.

In that regard, government would pay N1 million as premium for male teachers, N1.2 million for female teachers while science teachers would be insured with N1.5 million, he said.

President Muhammadu Buhari, represented by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami said the theme of this year's celebration, 'Young Teachers: The Future of the Profession,' highlighted the need for attracting and keeping the brightest minds and young talents in the teaching profession.

He said teachers were in the forefront of ensuring the achievement of inclusive education.

"Inclusive education is achievable through accepting, understanding and attending to student differences and diversities which include among others physical, cognitive, academic, social and emotional differences," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said there was the urgent need for policies that would provide allowances and initiate annual retention benefits for teachers to attract them to rural communities.

"The federal government shall collaborate with state governments with a view to providing incentives to teachers, especially in the rural areas with a view to encouraging young talents to the teaching profession," he said.

A total of 24 awards were conferred on different beneficiaries including Elusakin Agnes iyabo from Lagos State, who won the best public school teacher award, given a new Hyundai Sonatra car and Owabi Ifeoma, from Anambra State, who also received new Hyundai Elantra car as winner of the best school administrator award.

Also, Adebiyi Abiola Temitayo from Ogun State, winner of the best teacher, private school category award got new Hyundai Accent, Flora Azikiwe Model Comprehensive Secondary School, Neni, Anabra State, winner of best school, public category award got the donation of 18 seater bus from JAMB while Pearlville School, Avu, Owerri, Imo State, winner of the best school, private category, also got 18 seater bus.

Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki won the most education friendly governor award.