Zimbabwe: UZ Re-Instates Suspended Medical Doctors

10 October 2019
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Paidashe Mandivengerei

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Wednesday bowed to pressure from medical associations and lifted it's suspension and dismissal of senior doctors, Bothwell Mbuwayesango and David Chimuka.

In separate letters addressed to both doctors, the UZ on the 27th of September this year terminated cardiothoracic surgeon, Chimuka's contract and on the 7th of October suspended celebrated paediatrician Mbuwayesango from his work.

The senior medical consultants who are both lecturers at UZ had been dismissed for "inciting" the ongoing doctors job action.

This attracted an outcry from medical personnel, the duo's colleagues who threatened to withdraw their services from UZ.

In a statement released Wednesday, Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA) said in their meeting with UZ Vice Chancellor Professor Paul Mapfumo they resolved to have the senior doctors suspension and dismissal lifted with immediate effect and will receive their reinstatement letters on Thursday.

"The parties resolved that; senior consultants particularly those from the University of Zimbabwe have a critical role to play in resolving the current challenges in the health sector.

"Senior consultants should undertake to play a greater role in ensuring that the training and teaching in the University of Zimbabwe College of Health Sciences is not compromised," the statement said..

"The university reconsidered it's action in light of further information availed and submission made during the discussions."

Health workers are currently up in the arms with government demanding that their salaries be increased, working conditions improved and have not reported to work in over a month.

Mbuwayesango made headlines in 2014 after successfully separating Siamese twins at Harare Hospital while Chimuka is celebrated for performing open heart surgeries.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Health
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.