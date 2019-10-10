Nigeria: FCTA Calls for Safety Standard On Food Packaging Materials

10 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has called on food processing companies in the territory to adhere strictly to required safety standards in the production of food packages and agricultural purposes.

Speaking at a one-day stakeholders' workshop organized by the Agricultural and Rural Development Secretariat (ARDS) in Gwagwalada, the Director of Administration, Mr. Chukwuemeka Prospect Ibe, said some packages are a threat to human lives as well as to the environment.

The director, who was represented by the project coordinator of the FCT Fadama III, Mr. Rotimi Ajayi, stated that the global phenomenon of technological advancement has made people increasingly dependent on packaged products for either direct consumption or for agricultural purposes.

He observed that materials such as plastics and polythene are dumped on the soil which he said affect its fertility and endanger aquatic life in the waters.

He maintained that the quest to attain food security cannot be realized unless standards are set for the companies in the production of materials.

Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved.

