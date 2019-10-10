Nigeria: 'I Appointed 41 Aides Based On Political Arrangement'

10 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Abaji Area Council Chairman, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ajiya, said he appointed 41 aides based on political arrangements with the party stakeholders in the area.

The FCT minister, Muhammad Musa Bello, had last week tackled some area council chairmen for appointing too many aides, when Senator Philip Aduda led a delegation of the six council chairmen to pay a courtesy visit to the minister

Ajiya, while speaking with newsmen yesterday, said the council appointed the statutory 12 cabinet members, saying six were supervisory councillors and senior special advisers.

"We have the statutory twelve cabinet members who comprise of six supervisory councillors and six special advisers, what makes 41 is our own political arrangement, but the real number is 12," he said.

He added that the council decided to expand political appointments based on understanding with the constitutionally recognised 12 cabinet members, who he said agreed to donate a token their salaries every month so that it would be given to the other appointees without portfolios.

