Nigeria: Customs Generates N4.99 Billion At Lagos Airport

Lagos — The Murtala Muhammed Area Command (MMAC) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it raked in N4.99 billion in the month of September.

This is just as the command in the period under review seized items with duty paid value (DPV) of ₦12.6 million.

MMAC is in charge of the cargo section of Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The items seized included drones of different makes, walkie-talkie radios, and military armoured vests, among others.

The figure exceeded the command's monthly revenue target with ₦674.10 translating to 115.6 percent. It also exceeded that of September, 2018 collection of N3.976bn with ₦1.015bn.

The new Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Lena Oyama (Mrs.) who resumed on August 21st at the airport was able to achieve the feat through the deployment of various strategies which ensured increased compliance.

The command's Public Relations Officer, Ephraim Haruna, in a statement said the strategies implemented by the controller included repositioning of manpower; regular stakeholder engagements and regular meetings with principal officers.

On the smuggled items, the controller said drones are not allowed into the country without End-User-Certificate (EUC) for security reasons.