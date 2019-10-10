Kenya: Confirmed - Day for Eliud Kipchoge's Ineos 1:59 Challenge

9 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Ayumba Ayodi

Eliud Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge will be held on Saturday in Vienna, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The official start time of the race will be confirmed on Friday, but it will be between 6am and 10am on Saturday.

Kenyan long distance legend will be seeking to become the first athlete to run the marathon below 2 hours.

Kipchoge, 34, made his first attempt during the Monza Nike Breaking2 in Monza, Italy on May 6, 2017 where he came short by 26 seconds, clocking 2:00:25.

Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama, who features for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League, tweeted in support of Kipchoge.

“Let me take this earliest opportunity to wish my friend and countryman @EliudKipchoge the best in the @INEOS159 in Vienna Austria this weekend. I believe you in your capability will run that marathon in 1:59 bro,” tweeted Wanyama.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
Athletics
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.