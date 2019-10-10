Tunisia: Legislative Polls 2019 - Calm Election Despite Several Violations, According to EU EOM

6 October 2019
Tunis/Tunisia — The legislative elections on Sunday October 6 were conducted in a calm and orderly manner and in full compliance with the regulations, Chief Observer of the European Union Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) in Tunisia, Fabio Massimo Castaldo, commended.

"Despite several violations observed near polling stations and on social media, the legislative elections took place in a calm atmosphere," Massimo Castaldo told a press briefing in Tunis, welcoming the efforts of the Independent High Authority for Election (ISIE).

He indicated that the electoral authority was able to successfully conduct the 2019 legislative elections in terms of organisation and good administrative management, commending the contribution of Tunisian women to the success of these elections.

However, the European official regretted the drop in the general turnout compared to the presidential election of September 15.

According to Massimo Castaldo, the EU Election Observation Mission will prepare a final report with detailed observation results and recommendations. The report will be published after the October 13 presidential election, he said.

