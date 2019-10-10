Tunisia: Nabil Karoui's Campaign "Still Hopes" Runoff Election Postponed

9 October 2019
Tunis/Tunisia — Hatem Mliki, a leader in the "Qalb Tounes" (Heart of Tunisia) party, reiterated his call for the postponement by a week of the presidential runoff election scheduled for Sunday, October 13, "to ensure the freedom of choice for Tunisians and the right of candidates to conduct a campaign worthy of a party".

Mliki, who was waiting along with several leaders and members of his party and MPs, for president of Qalb Tounes as he left the Mornaguia prison on Wednesday evening, hoped to receive a positive response from the election commission to the request made on Tuesday.

"We will now consult candidate Nabil Karoui, who has left the prison, to have his last word on his political future and his candidacy," he said.

"The decision to release Karoui is a positive step in the right direction after a unanimous demand for his release to guarantee a free and transparent electoral process and put Tunisia on the path of the presidential runoff," he underlined.

