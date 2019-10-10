Mozambique: Consortium Awarded Rovuma LNG Contract

London — The French engineering and construction company Technip on Wednesday announced that it has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by the Mozambique Rovuma Venture (MRV).

MRV is a consortium owned by the Italian energy company ENI, the US oil and gas giant ExxonMobil, and the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

The EPC contract was awarded to a consortium consisting of Technip, JGC and Fluor and will cover the design, procurement, and construction of the Rovuma LNG onshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in the northern province of Cabo Delgado. This will produce up to 15.2 million tonnes per annum of LNG using gas piped from Rovuma Basin Offshore Area 4.

The chaiperson of Technip, Nello Uccelletti, said "we are extremely honoured to have been awarded by MRV this new prestigious LNG project along with our long-time partners, JGC and Fluor. This award confirms the market recognition of TechnipFMC's expertise and track record in gas monetisation and, in particular, in the LNG industry".

He added, "TechnipFMC is a strong player in Mozambique, a strategic country for the Company, and already present through key LNG and Subsea on-going projects. We are proud to serve our customer for the Rovuma project and will continue to accompany the industrial growth of the country, leveraging its resources and human capital".

The total investment in the Mozambique Rovuma Venture is expected to be 23 billion US dollars. At a ceremony on Tuesday to announce the awarding of the EPC contracts, President Filipe Nyusi pointed out that around 5,000 Mozambicans will be employed during the construction phase. He stressed that this initial commitment is an important landmark on the path towards a final investment decision for the LNG project which is expected to be announced in the first half of 2020.