Kenya/Congo-Kinshasa: Gor Mahia Draw Congolese Giants, Bandari Face Horoya

9 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenyan champions Gor Mahia will face Democratic Republic of Congo's DC Motema Pembe in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs after the draw was conducted on Wednesday.

The other Kenyan club in the competition, Bandari will travel to Guinea for the first leg of their tie against Horoya SC as they bid make history by advancing to the group stages for the first time in the club's history.

Bandari eliminated Tunisia's US Ben Guardene 3-2 on aggregate in the previous round of the Confederation Cup qualifiers and will face the Guinean giants who dropped from the Champions League.

Gor Mahia find themselves in the secondary Caf club competition for the third straight year after losing to USM Alger 6-1 on aggregate in the first round of the Champions League to miss out on the lucrative group stages.

The two Kenyan teams need to go past their respective opponents to make it to the group stage of the Confederation Cup. Gor made it to the group stage of the competition last year but fell short, failing to make it to the quarter-finals.

Gor Mahia will host DC Motema Pembe on Wednesday, October 30 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani with the second leg to be played on Tuesday, November 5 in Kinshasa.

Bandari on the other hand will start away in Conakry on Sunday, October 27, with the return leg in Nairobi on Sunday November 3.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
Congo-Kinshasa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.