South Africa: Halsey and 'Euphoria' Star Sydney Sweeney Frolic Together in Dreamy New Music Video

10 October 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Isaacs

Cape Town — Halsey released a video for Graveyard on Tuesday. The single is from her upcoming album Manic, which will be out in 2020.

The album will be the 25-year-old's third full studio record following 2015's Badlands and 2017's Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Leading up to the track's release, the multi-award-winning singer live-streamed herself painting the cover art for the upcoming album. She then released a time-lapsed version of the livestream featuring the song.

In the video after Halsey dances with Sydney Sweeney, the actress who portrays Cassie Howard in HBO teen drama Euphoria, she eventually ends up in an aquarium.

In this way the new clip, set for the most part in a fantasy-like background, ties into the artist's video for Clementine which saw her dancing in an aquarium with another dancer, who is her younger brother Sevian Frangipane.

The new video was directed by Anton Tammi.

Source: Channel24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Entertainment
Music
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.