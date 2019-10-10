Zimbabwe: FC Platinum, Triangle Meet Mixed Fortunes in CAF Competitions

Zimbabwe Champions FC Platinum were as expected handed a challenging draw for the lucrative group stages of the CAF Champions League while their compatriots Triangle face a fairly easy tie in the playoffs of the CAF Confederation Cup following the draw of the two inter-club competitions held in Cairo, Egypt on Wednesday.

FC Platinum, who recently lost their coach Norman Mapeza to South African club Chippa United, were placed in Group B of the CAF Champions League alongside North African giants Etoile Du Sahel (Tunisia), record winners Al Ahly of Egypt and Al- Hilal of Sudan.

CAF Champions League title holders Esperance of Tunisia will launch their campaign to defend the title having been drawn in Group D alongside Raja Club Athletic (Morocco), JS Kabylie (Algeria) and AS Vita (DR Congo).

Five-time champions, TP Mazembe from DR Congo lead the pack in Group B, and will come up against Primeiro de Agosto (Angola), Zesco United (Zambia) and Zamalek (Egypt)/Generation Foot (Senegal).

Last season's losing finalists Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco are drawn in Group C with USMA (Algeria), Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa) and Petro Atletico (Angola).