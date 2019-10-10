Sudan: Copts See Hope in Appointment of First Christian

9 October 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohammed Alamin

Sudan’s appointment of a Coptic Christian to the transitional ruling Sovereign Council has raised hopes that Christians will see equal rights after decades of oppression under former president Omar al-Bashir.

Sudan’s Coptic Christians celebrated in September after the first and only Christian, a Copt, was sworn in as a member of the ruling Sovereign Council.

The ethno-religious Copts are indigenous to northeast Africa and, numbering about half a million, one of the largest Christian communities in Sudan.

While the 11-member council will be in power for only a three-year transition to elections, the choice of Raja Nicola Issa Abdul-Masseh is seen by many Christians as a turning point.

Coptic Amir Joseph Suleman says Sudan’s Christians have long been fighting for a voice in government.

“I do believe that we are turning the page on religious oppression, and I think that the appointment of Raja Nicola is a victory not just for the Christians in Sudan but for freedom in Sudan," said Suleman.

Sudan’s Christians, including Copts, took part in the uprising and sit-in around army headquarters that led to the April ouster of former president Omar al-Bashir after three decades in power.

Under Bashir’s Islamist rule, rights groups say Sudan’s religious minorities, like Christians, faced restrictions and abuse.

Very few Sudanese Christians were in government and their rights and activities were limited.

Christian churches, schools, libraries, and cultural centers were closed under the pretext of not having the right permits.

Expert on Sudan’s minorities, Sali Zikra, says there were no equal rights for Christians like the Copts under Bashir.

“The political oppression of the Copts in Sudan can be attributed to the wrong assumption of the Sudanese elites and ruling classes who looked at Copts as second-class citizens," said Zikra. "So, they asked them to do their duties as citizens but banned their political rights.”

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Human Rights
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.