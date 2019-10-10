Africa: Statement of Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris and Chair of C40 Cities

opinion

We are facing a climate emergency, and a growing number of people around the world, particularly young people, are treating it as such. Just last month 7.6 million climate protestors took to the streets of the world’s cities for one of the largest global protests, on any topic, ever. This week, Extinction Rebellion is building on that momentum with peaceful protest and nonviolent action.

Time is running out, and we need action at an unprecedented scale. We are facing threats of climate breakdown – the response that we're seeing from Extinction Rebellion and young climate strikers around the globe should come as no surprise.

We share their concern for the future of humanity, and we must push forward with courage and ambition to change the status quo that has generated this crisis.

Right now, emissions are still going up around the globe, even if in 30 cities from the C40 network they have been coming down for 5 years. Globally, emissions must start coming down by next year, and will need to be cut at least in half by 2030.

This work will require everyone's participation: national governments and corporations will need to match the ambition of citizens and local leaders.

We must now come together and dedicate ourselves to protecting, preserving and mobilizing en masse for the future we want. We must listen to each other. We must discuss solutions and engage in open debate about the best route forward. Everything is at stake, and everyone will be impacted by this crisis. This is our shared struggle, and no peaceful action should be met with violence.

This week in Copenhagen, 70 mayors will come together alongside youth activists from more than 30 countries, scientists and business leaders for the C40 World Mayors Summit. This will be the defining challenge of our generation, and we can only succeed by working together to create the future we want.

Anne Hidalgo, Mayor of Paris & Chair of C40 Cities