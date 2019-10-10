South Africa Among Most Targeted in Phishing Scam

9 October 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Mthulisi Sibanda

SOUTH Africa has the unenviable standing among the top 20 countries targeted in a large influx of recent phishing attacks. This is according to research by a global firm that markets cybersecurity software and appliances and services.

A phishing actor or group using the same techniques is targeting the countries. The United States is most targeted. South Africa is at position 17th globally.

The trend by the phishing group or individual includes the abuse of a specific online virtual hosting (OVH) registrar in order to bulk register domain. They managed to register over 200 domains everyday for over a week.

Phishing domains were delivered to victims through phishing emails sent to more than 100 countries.

"Cybercriminals tend to do the same things over and over again," said Doros Hadjizenonos, regional sales director at Fortinet.

Fortinet Threat Landscape Report for the first quarter of 2019 showed that a number of attackers used the exact same web-based infrastructure, and leveraged those resources at the exact same step on their attack cycle.

"Learn those patterns and you can begin to see and even anticipate an attack before it is even launched," Hadjizenonos said.

The official said the best approach to counter phishing attacks is to regularly train all personnel to be wary of unknown senders and to not click on links/attachments of suspicious emails.

Copyright © 2019 CAJ News Agency.

