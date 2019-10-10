Sudan: Ayesha Pledges to Complete School Seating Procedures

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Ayesha Musa Al-Saeed was briefed on challenges detrimental to implementation of some projects of school and university seating as well as hospitals' furniture in some states of Sudan.

This came when met Wednesday at the republican palace delegation of Wooden and Metal Furniture Industry.

Representative of the Industry Directorate, Ala Khalifa Mahdi said in a press statement after the meeting that the member of the Sovereignty Council promised to make contact with concerned authorities to bidding procedures of school seating namely ministries of finance and education particularly bidding procedures for school seating in states of West Kordofan, Blue Nile and Central Darfur.