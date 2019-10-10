Angolan Government Launches Employment Plan

4 October 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cuando Cubango — The Ministry of Public Administration, Labour and Social Security Friday in Menongue, south-east Cuando Cubango province, launched the Employment Promotion Action Plan (PAPE), aimed to boost a set of actions, activities and projects to leverage the job generation.

The Akz 21 billion nationwide-plan will cover 243,000 people, mainly youths and women, with beneficiaries receiving value ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 dollars, equivalent in Kwanzas.

Addressing a launch-project ceremony, the incumbent minister, Jesus Maiato, explained that PAPE is meant to ensure stability of jobs created and the reduction of unemployment levels.

The official said that the government also intends to foster the emergence of micro and small enterprises by providing micro credits, kits and work tools, as well as improving their service delivery environment. PAPE foresees, in its action portfolio, to provide an electronic platform to streamline service intermediation, especially for self-employed professionals.

The move will contribute to increasing family income and poverty reduction, as well as promoting the formalisation of small businesses and restructuring of the informal economy.

