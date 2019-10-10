Nigeria: 5 Internationally Recognized Nigerian Male Models

5 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Modeling is fast becoming big business in Nigeria and the male folk are not leaving it to the women. They are making waves not only in Nigeria but beyond the African continent. Here are a few of them who are holding theior own on the global stage.

Remi Chester Alade

Remi Chester Alade is a six-footer who is signed to Gadal Model Management. He has worked with fashion icons like John Bartlett and Victor Glemaud. Particularly known for his well chiseled body, polished skin, impressive height and stunning jaw, he has modeled for the likes of Equinox, Levi, and Givenchy. He was also highlighted in Beyonce's 'Formation' video.

Victor Ndigwe

Victor Ndigwe won the 2014 Elite Model Look Nigeria. He is said to be the first male Nigerian model to walk the runway in Paris, London and Milan's fashion weeks. He walked the runway for Milan fashion week in 2015, Paris fashion week in 2016, and strutted the runway for London fashion week in 2018. He was named by Vogue in 2016 as 'One of the male models to look out for.' He has worked with several reputable international brands, such as Brioni, Hermes, Belstaff, A Cold Wall, Dolce & Gabbana, Balmain and Missori.

Toyin Oyeneye

The 6ft 3inches tall, Oyeneye is signed to Beth Model Management and Ice Model Management in Nigeria and South Africa, respectively. He has walked the runways of prestigious shows such as South Africa Men's Fashion Week, Lagos Fashion & Design Week and Music Meets Runway. He has worked with several brands like Nivea Men, Adidas, Spree, and Ackermans.

David Obenebo

This model is 6feet tall. He won the Elite Model Look World Final in 2016 and is signed to several modeling agencies both at home and abroad,. They include agencies such as Beth Model Management Africa, Elite Models, Kult Models, Wilhelmina New York and MP Stockholm. He has worked with international brands such as Givenchy, Balmain, Issey Miyake and Versace.

Akintayo Ogunkoya

Called Ty in the modeling world, Ogunkoya is 6ft 1inch tall and has worked with international brands like Armani, Abercrombie & Fitch, Benetton, Dior, Hermes, Levis and Scotch and Soda. He has walked several runways in London and is indeed one talented model to look out for.

