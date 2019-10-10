Djibouti/Gambia: Gambia in Djibouti Test Today

Gambia today face Djibouti in an all-important two-legged tie with the first meeting in Djibouti City. The Scorpions got jettisoned off the World Cup preliminary qualifiers having endured defeat to Angola.

Hopes from fans in the Scorpions have sapped significantly since they face a tricky test against hosts Djibouti.

Coach Tom Saintfiet has summoned a strong contingent of foreign-based players including FC Zurich's Assan Ceesay, Musa Barrow of Atalanta, Sampdoria's Omar Colley and Morocco-based Muhammed Badamosi.

The Belgian's future with Gambia hinges hugely on outcome of this Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers starting with Djibouti.