Gambia/Cape Verde: WAFU Semis - Gambia Battling Cape Verde Today

8 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia slug it out with The Republic of Cape Verde Island today in a semi-final battle in the ongoing Wafu Nations Cup. The winner will go onto face the region's next finalists in what would be a thrilling encounter.

The other semi-finalists feature Guinea Conakry and Liberia tomorrow.

The Scorpions breezed into the semis after warding off Mauritania on penalties in the wake of a drab full-time stalemate.

Gambia's gaffer Omar Sise is already buoyed up picking the winners' prize on the heels of a quick recuperation from a 1-0 loss to Ghana in the opener.

'We knew it was a must win against Mauritania so we just continued from where we left off against Ghana by coming up with an attacking approach which was good. We want to win the Plate and that is the objective going forward,' he says.

He went on: 'Ghana are more technical and fast compared to Mauritania who are very physical but congratulations to my colleague for bringing a good tactic to contain my boys but at the end I think we deserved to go through.'

The game begins today at 5pm local time.

