Gambia: Forum On Market Linkage for Start-Ups Commences

9 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Ndey Sowe

Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) Tuesday, 8th October 2019 commenced a two-day training forum on market linkage for start-ups to facilitate local supply.

In line with its strategic plan 2017- 2020, GYCC has organised a two day market linkage workshop for youth businesses in the Agribusiness, fashion and service sectors with top hotels and restaurants within the Greater Banjul Area and West Coast Regions from 8th -9th October, held at the President's Award Scheme (PIA), Bakau.

The forum funded by the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) aims to create market linkages for Gambian start-up businesses to understand the basic standard requirements of the hoteliers, supermarkets and restaurants. It is believed that this will enable these businesses to supply the local market and increase their economic earnings.

The workshop will bring hotel procurement officers and restaurant owners to present to the entrepreneurs the market opportunities available and standard and quality requirements of products and services, as a prerequisite before any hotel could contract or deal with a supplier.

Baboucarr Kebbeh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) highlighted the aims and objectives of the two day forum on start-ups and the available opportunities for them in the Gambia.

"As youths one of the key challenges we have is market and how to link them to buyers."

Moreover, he said, "We expect that at the end of the two days forum at least some of you will now have a window of supplying hotels and restaurants."

Ismaila Sambou the Board President of Gambia Youth Chamber of Commerce (GYCC) said: "Youth employment, rural development, and youth irregular migration are top of Gambia's agenda for prosperity". He stated that micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the Gambia contribute approximately 20% of the GDP, and 70% of the sector is composed of self- employed people.

He said part of the objective of the GYCC is to work towards reducing youth unemployment, which, he said was 38% and currently 41.5%. He opined that start-ups play an important role in the economy.

Muhammed Kebbeh from Janjangbureh doing Agribusiness and Fatou Secka from Ebo-Town with Tima's Snack Bowls- African Experience, both participants, said this forum will help in linking them to markets.

Both applauded GYCC for coming up with such a great initiative towards building capacities of young business start-ups to enable local supply and assured that they will deliver as expected after the training.

