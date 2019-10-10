Sudan: FFC - 'Sudan to Appoint Civilian State Governors This Month'

Khartoum — The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) has announced that civilian state governors will be named this month, explaining that the government is working silently to remove all figures of the former regime at the level of ministries and states. However the FFC admonished the government for not announcing the steps it has taken in this regard.

As reported by Radio Dabanga in September, Sudan's acting (military) state governors have demanded to be relieved by civilian governors of the states. They pointed out that the constitutional vacuum in the states was not in their favour.

They stressed during a meeting two weeks ago at the Federal Government Court headed by Dr Yousef Adam El Dei, Minister of Federal Government, that it is time to choose the governors of states from civilians after the formation of the transitional government.

The governors unanimously confirmed their decision that their mandate cast a shadow over their military bases and that the mandate was long, demanding the Federal Government, the Cabinet and the Sovereign Council to issue an relieve decision in order for these acting commanders to return to their military bases.

At a press conference in Khartoum on Monday, Wajdi Salih, a spokesman for the FFC said there is "no conflict between the Juba Declaration and the appointment of civilian governors".

He said discussions are underway on the administrative system of states and localities and that the FFC formed a legal committee to receive complaints against the figures of the former regime.

Salih promised to submit criminal and other reports on charges of illegal and suspicious wealth against them during the next week.

He acknowledged that "the number in custody is very limited and does not reflect the scale of the crimes and violations of the former regime".

He pointed to the initiation of the formation of management committees in residential districts to fill the gap resulting from the dissolution of the Popular Committees set up in each neighbourhood or village by members of the National Congress Party of ousted President Omar Al Bashir.

State of Emergency

The FFC spokesman announced the approval of FFC to extend the State of Emergency because of security conditions and instability.

He accused internal and external parties of creating real plots to provoke problems and create instability in the country. He vowed to respond decisively and firmly, urging the government to take urgent steps.

Salih declared FFC's adherence to the Independent National Commission of Inquiry to identify those involved in the massacre of the General Command. Time is needed for the enormity of the task, which he considered "one of the most important responsibilities of the transition period".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He promised to appoint the Chief Justice and the Attorney General this week, stressing that there is no disagreement on the issue within the Sovereign Council.

He attributed the delay to the late publication of the Constitutional Document in the Official Gazette and developments in the country during the past few days, as well as other procedural issues.

He attributed the FFC's delay in the delivery of the emergency remedial plan to the government in order to update it to accommodate the new developments and promised to hand it over to the government in the coming days.

High prices

Salih acknowledged the persistence of living hardship and high prices, stressing the need to reach urgent measures to end the crisis.

He attributed the transport crisis to the control of groups of the defunct regime on the transport sector by controlling a large number of vehicles.

Salih promised to put real remedies for the transportation problem in the coming days, pointing to the formation of a committee from the Cabinet for this matter.

He explained that the remedies include campaigns to control public transport and control lines and control, and the development of real-time and long-term.

He said the government had notified them of the arrival of a batch of buses and is awaiting the arrival of the second batch.