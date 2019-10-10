Gambia: GDC Raise Concerns Over Alleged Security Threat On MC Cham

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC),has in a press release issued on Sunday, expressed concerns over the alleged security threat issued against its Youth President, MC Cham.

The party has also expressed concern over what it called the oppression that is meted out on the protesters, which according to the party does not portray the good image of the country in its strive to enhance democracy and rule of law.

According to the release, MC Cham was threatened by a military officer who purportedly swore to shoot at MC Cham if he is out on the street in December demanding President Barrow to step down.

The statement indicated that Mr. Conteh made mention of the training of 100 security personnel against the "3 years Jotna" movement in December.

The release noted that, "It is saddened to know that the new Gambia that would have been guided by the respect for human rights, freedom to assembly and respect for protesters' views are being oppressed which does not tell well in the building of the new Gambia for all."

The release adds that the alleged perpetrator has apologized to MC Cham which has been accepted.

The release continues: "The party leadership would use this opportunity to remind the entire security sector to be more loving and protective to the Gambians as their priority."

The GDC also called on the government to be more responsive to her people as part of their mandate is to protect Gambia and Gambians, irrespective of their political differences.