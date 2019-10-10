Gambia: Coach Sise After WAFU Cup Exit - 'Gambia Team Is Not Solid'

9 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambia home-based team coach Omar Sise says his charges aren't much of a solid team. It took a lone goal for Cape Verde Island to beat the Scorpions in the ongoing Wafu Nations Cup yesterday evening.

The trajectory means the Islanders are through to the final, sending Gambia packing in the semis.

And delivering his thoughts in the aftermath of the game, a displeased coach Omar Sise was brutal honest in his assessment, pinning the exit to a legion of issues.

'This team is not a solid team together because it was transfer window -players going in and out. As you see our centre-back left for Bamako this morning, he couldn't play for us,' he says.

'Our best striker is injured. It's little bit crazy but we accept it in good faith. Though lot of things happened in the game but it can't help.

'The referee knows what he is doing is not right. The time in end of the first half was horrible,' he said.

Gambia began the campaign with a lost to Ghana then drawing The Mourabitounes of Mauritania before going on to win on penalties to breeze to the semis.

