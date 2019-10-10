Gambia: 4 Soldiers Charged With Mutiny, Dismissed

Gambia Armed Forces Spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang has on Wednesday confirmed report that four soldiers who were charged with mutiny before a summary court martial, have been dismissed from the Army.

The four soldiers were arrested and detained for months at Fajara Barracks after which they were charged with mutiny by the military on 7th October, 2019, a source said.

According to the source, the four officers were arraigned before a court-martial presided over by the military and headed by the commanding officer of Fajara Barracks.

Major K. Sanyang said "They were charged with mutiny, and mutiny carries life sentence. So, they were instead dismissed from the army after they were found guilty."

He added: "The soldiers will not receive any benefit, because they are dismissed officers."

The accused soldiers were: Lance Corporal Lamin Sannneh, Lance Corporal Ousman Jammeh, Lance Corporal Lamin Touray and Lance Corporal Ebrima Colley

A panel of investigators that probed into the case of these detainees were personnel of the office of the President, Inspector General of Police, National Intelligence Agency, Gambia Armed Forces and National Security Adviser.

Investigation into the case was concluded in late September, 2019.

The officers were allegedly accused of attempting to gun down the military chief.

In July 2019, six soldiers were arrested while 3 others escaped and are still on the run.

Corporal Omar Camara, Lance Corporal Lamin E. Jarju and Manga Bah Warrant Officer Class 1 were later freed by the Army after they were questioned by the board, but the rest were held at Fajara barracks.

However, Lance Corporal Colley who was earlier released by the Army, was later included in the list after he was mentioned during the course of the interrogation of other detainees.