Gambia: 4 Soldiers Charged With Mutiny, Dismissed

9 October 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

Gambia Armed Forces Spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang has on Wednesday confirmed report that four soldiers who were charged with mutiny before a summary court martial, have been dismissed from the Army.

The four soldiers were arrested and detained for months at Fajara Barracks after which they were charged with mutiny by the military on 7th October, 2019, a source said.

According to the source, the four officers were arraigned before a court-martial presided over by the military and headed by the commanding officer of Fajara Barracks.

Major K. Sanyang said "They were charged with mutiny, and mutiny carries life sentence. So, they were instead dismissed from the army after they were found guilty."

He added: "The soldiers will not receive any benefit, because they are dismissed officers."

The accused soldiers were: Lance Corporal Lamin Sannneh, Lance Corporal Ousman Jammeh, Lance Corporal Lamin Touray and Lance Corporal Ebrima Colley

A panel of investigators that probed into the case of these detainees were personnel of the office of the President, Inspector General of Police, National Intelligence Agency, Gambia Armed Forces and National Security Adviser.

Investigation into the case was concluded in late September, 2019.

The officers were allegedly accused of attempting to gun down the military chief.

In July 2019, six soldiers were arrested while 3 others escaped and are still on the run.

Corporal Omar Camara, Lance Corporal Lamin E. Jarju and Manga Bah Warrant Officer Class 1 were later freed by the Army after they were questioned by the board, but the rest were held at Fajara barracks.

However, Lance Corporal Colley who was earlier released by the Army, was later included in the list after he was mentioned during the course of the interrogation of other detainees.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.