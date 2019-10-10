Ethiopian Airlines Flight Aborts After Plane's Engine Catches Fire

Photo: Nairobi News
An Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 aircraft that made make an emergency landing at Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, Senegal after one of its engines caught fire.
9 October 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

An Ethiopian Airlines plane was on Tuesday forced to make an emergency landing minutes after taking off in Senegal when one of its engines caught fire.

The plane, which was which was headed to Addis Ababa via Bamako, Mali, called the control tower quickly after takeoff requesting an emergency landing, according to The Aviation Herald.

The pilots reported that the right engine was on fire. The plane landed and an emergency fire crew quickly put out the flames.

The airline confirmed on Twitter that its Boeing 767 aircraft had to land unexpectedly at Senegal's Blaise Diagne International Airport near the capital Dakar because of "a technical problem" without providing more detail on the cause.

None of the 90 passengers or crew were injured.

Seven months ago, Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 nose-dived into farmland outside the capital Addis Ababa, killing 157 people just minutes after takeoff.

The incident caused a global debate into the safety of a new Boeing 737 MAX model that had also crashed months before in Indonesia.

