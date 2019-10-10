Cameroon: Investor's Forum Underway in Douala

The forum serves as a platform for exchanges among business promoters and investors

The second edition of the international investor's forum organised by the Cameroon Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Crafts, is currently underway at the hotel La Falaise in Bonapriso-Douala under the patronage of the Minister of Mines, Industries and Technological Development in the company of the Ambassador of Equatorial Guinea to Cameroon. Speaking at the opening ceremony, Gabriel Dodo Ndoke, lauded the initiative that it is going to accompany government's action in implementing the strategic document for growth and employment. He said Cameroon is a giant construction site with projects on roads, dams, social housing ad sports infrastructure which offer opportunities for investment.

The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Christophe Eken said the forum seeks to effectively support Cameroon's development and encourage relations between Cameroonian business promoters both public and private on the one hand, and local and foreign investors as well as financial institutions by creating opportunities and partnership platforms. He said the forum which brings together, investors from Africa, America, Asia, and Western Europe will feature presentations on investment opportunities in Cameroon for foreign investors; investment in Cameroon: opportunities and benefits of public/private partnerships and investing in Cameroon: risk and how to manage them. There will also be B2B meetings and the effective signing of MoUs. As opposed to last year when only 21 projects were retained to the tune of FCFA70 billion, some 45 projects have been shortlisted this year amounting to about 200 million dollars that is about FCFA 1.3 billion. More so, the second edition encompasses local and foreign investors as opposed to the first edition which was reserved solely for Chinese investors. According to the director of promotion and cooperation at the Chamber of Commerce, Landry Noutchang, the projects comprise provision of potable water, chemical complexes, agro-industry, tourism, transportation of goods, refining of petroleum products, social housing, mining, civil engineering, numeric serigraphy, paper production, manufacturing of pharmaceutical products, medical equipment, electronic cards and so on. Prominent among those present at the ceremony, was the governor of littoral Region as well as the General Manager of SONARA.