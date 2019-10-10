Cameroon: Development Planning in Cameroon - UNECA Pushes for Integration of Accountability

The regional commission is also strengthening the capacities of four other African governments.

Government planning and statistics officers, civil society organisations, private sector actors, amongst others in Cameroon are being trained on integrating accountability in development planning. The participants are taking part in a workshop organised by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA). The training workshop which opened in Yaounde on Monday October 7, 2019 and is expected to end on Wednesday October 16, 2019, is being held under the theme: "Strengthening of the capacities of African governments for integrating accountability in development planning." The Macroeconomics and Governance Division of UNECA has similar training packages for Benin, Egypt, Kenya and Zambia.

According to UNECA officials, national planning intuitions in Africa, including Cameroon, are faced with problems of capacity in planning and implementing development visions and targets, and developing effective monitoring and evaluation systems that feed back into policy-making processes. They cite other notable challenges to include limited inclusivity in national planning processes; lack of credible consultation processes; insufficient and unpredictable internal funding and external donor coordination; erroneous budgetary prioritisation in line with development aspirations; and lack of timely data essential for policy makers to track development performances and reform policymaking as needed. Prof. Sylvain Boko, Principal Regional Advisor in charge of Development Planning, UNECA, says "from our conversations with governments, there is a gap in terms of the actual capacities of personnel to be able to conceive and elaborate a project that can be properly monitored and evaluated on the basis of specific objectives, targets and indicators. These are not easily obtained." He said they are poised to strengthen the capacity of Cameroon's planning institutions to develop, adopt, and implement a national strategy for integration of accountability frameworks and evidence-based policymaking approach in development planning.