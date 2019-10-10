Sudan: Council of Ministers Approves Government' Six-Month Plan

Photo: RFI/Alexandra Brangeon
Graffiti on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan
9 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in its regular meeting Wednesday approved the government's plan for the coming six month covering the ministerial sectors of government and administration, economic development and social and cultural development.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the Cabinet has put the plan within framework of a full year program but , he explained , the matrix set for six months to ease evaluation and assessment as well as supervision and accountability by the public opinion.

He added that the Council focused on execution of state institutions reform program, review of laws , formation of commissions stipulated in the Constitutional Document and emergency plan of ministry of finance.

The Minister disclosed that the total number of activities and programs included in the government's plan and would be carried out by the different ministries was up to 435.

He underlined that as of next Sunday the government's plan would be ready for Execution.

