Sudan: Minister of Federal Government Inspects Children's Hospital in El-Obeid

El-Obeid — Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Yousif Adam Al-Dhai accompanied by Wali of North Kordofan State, MAJ. Gen. Al-Sadiq Al-Tayeb Abdalla, concluded his visit to North Kordofan State by paying an inspection visit to children's hospital in El- Obeid town, capital of North Kordofan State.

He stood on maintenance and rehabilitation operations at the hospital carried out within framework of communal initiative on rehabilitation of El- Obeid children's hospital.

Director-General of Ministry of Health and Social Development in the State, Dr Amal Khalil Yousif said the initiative was launched with aim of enhancing health services and therapy service at the hospital.

Wali of the North Kordofan State, for his part, appreciated the state communities in launching initiatives in support of basic services , stressing the state support to the initiative set to enhance provision of medical services in the state.

Minister of Federal Government Chamber lauded the initiative and labelled it as great and vital which confirms role of communities in effecting development and development of the country.

The Minister voiced support to maintenance and rehabilitation operations at El-Obeid children's hospital.