Sudan: SPLM Appeals for the Release of Prisoners

9 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Head of the SPLM-North, inside Sudan, Omar Abu Raouf has appealed to the Sovereignty Council and the transitional government to release the SPLM prisoners in the country.

The SPLM official said, Wednesday, in a statement to (SUNA that the number of prisoners in the prisons reached 21 prisoners and that the issuance of an amnesty for their release would contribute to creating an environment for peace and negotiation with armed movements. He pointed out that the conditions are now suitable in light of the atmosphere of peace, noting that the prisoners of the Minnawi movement have been released.

