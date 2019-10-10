Sudan Receives U.S.$ 1.5 Billion as Saudi-UAE Deposit

9 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan has received $ 1.5 billion, half of the $ 3 billion aid pledged by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates last April. The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi said that the remaining aid was expected to be paid by the end of 2020, explaining that both Saudi Arabia and the UAE deposited five hundred million dollars to the Central Bank of Sudan, affirming, in statements to media organs, Sudan received $ 1 billion worth of petroleum products, wheat and agricultural production inputs. He added that the grant was part of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi's pledge to provide this aid package after the fall of the former regime. Dr. Al-Badawi programmed with the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on the schedule of the rest of the grant to be settled by the end of 2020. This came on the sidelines of the visit of Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk to the UAE after his visit to Riyadh this week. For his part, the Prime Minister urged, during a meeting the Saudi businessmen at the Council of Saudi Chambers, Saudi businessmen, to increase their investments in the country. "We look forward to joint cooperation in the fields of agriculture, industry, services, infrastructure and energy," the Prime Minister said, praising the strategic ties between Khartoum and Riyadh.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Rebel Attack on Rwandan Town - 'They Killed Everyone They Met'
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.