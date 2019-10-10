Sudan: Council of Ministers Voices Solidarity With Wala Al-Boshi

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers in its regular meeting which was chaired by Dr Abdalla Hamdok announced solidarity with Minister of Youth and Sport, Wala Al-Boshi in her case levelled to court and explained that the attack on the Minister was due to her policy which represents the government policy.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements following the cabinet meeting Wednesday that the case was not personal but a public one , disclosing that the Council of Ministers directed the Ministry of Justice to take the necessary procedures to display this solidarity as the case is a public and not personal.