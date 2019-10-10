Sudan: Chairman of Sovereignty Council and His Accompanying Delegation Return Home

9 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum,Oct.9(SUNA)-Chairman of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan , Prime Minister , Dr Abdalla Hamdok and their accompanying delegation returned home Tuesday evening after visits to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates(UAE).

They were received at Khartoum airport by member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, minister of Culture and Information and Minister of Labor , Lina El-Sheikh Yagoub.

Foreign Minister , Asma Mohamed Abdalla said in a press statement at Khartoum airport about the outcome of the visit that the visit came at response to previous invitation , describing the visit as successful and opened horizons for cooperation.

She added that strategic issues focused on financial and economic aspects.

The Foreign Minister further added that the Minister of Finance, Dr Ibrahim Al-Badawi and Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas Madani held meeting with Saudi businessmen during which a host of issues were discussed.

She mentioned that a number of meetings were also held with UAE Finance Minister and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

SUNA noted that the delegation accompanied Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and the Prime Minister comprised Foreign Minister, Asma Mohamed Abdalla, Minister of Finance, Dr Ibrahim Al-Badawi, Minister of Trade and Industry, Madani Abbas Madani and representatives of General Intelligence Service and Presidency of the Republic.

