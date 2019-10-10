Sudan: Directors of Hajj, Endowments and DA'awa Relieved

9 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Acting Prime Minister, Omer Manis at recommendation of Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasr-Eddin Mufreh issued a decision relieving director of Hajj and Umrah Directorate, Omer Mustafa , Director of Endowments Chamber, Omer Ahmed Omer Al-Imam and Secretary-General of the Higher Council for Islamic Da'awa, Abdalla Al-Ardab.

