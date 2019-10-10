Sudan: Qatar Renews Its Support to Sudan

Khartoum — Qatar assured its support to government of Sudan and its people and harnessed its regional and international relations to provide all assistance for realization of peace, maintain stability and development in Sudan.

Special Envoy of Qatari Foreign minister for Countering Terrorism and Mediation for Solving Conflicts Dr. Matlag AL Gahtani explained in a press statement following meeting with sovereign council member Lt (Gen) Mohamed Hamdan Daglo in his office at the Republican Palace, Wednesday that the meeting was positive and fruitful.

He said the meeting focused on issues related to peace and stability in Sudan

No doubt that Sudan faced big challenges and the most critical one was cessation of war and realization of peace and stability, AL Gahtain has stated.

He said Qatar was ready to provide all it could to support Sudan though its international relations and partnership on achieving peace and stability.

Moreover, Qatari foreign ministry's envoy underscored readiness of Qatar to support Sudan's government efforts related to ironing foreign debts and removing Sudan name from the list of countries harboring terrorism.