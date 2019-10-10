Sudan: Chief of Staff Assured On Security Situations in S. Kordufan

Kadugli — The Chief of the Joint Staffs in charge Maj. Gen. Mohamed Osman al- Husein has got assured on the overall security situations in South Kordufan state.

This came during his visit Wednesday morning to the 14 th Infantry Batch in Kadugli in which he was received by the state's Governor in Charge, Gen. Rashad Abdul Hamid Ismail.

In statement to SUNA the Chief of Joint Staffs noted that the visit comes to get assured on the conditions of the 14 th Batch and its units, indicating that the visit includes some areas for the resolution of some security problems recently happened in the state, commending role and the great efforts of the Armed Forces, and its readiness to protect the homeland and preserve its gains.