Sudan: Deglo Meets UN Under-Secretary for Peace

Khartoum — The member of the Sovereignty Council, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Deglo, has praised the support provided by the United Nations and the African Union for peace and stability in the country.

This came during his meeting, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace with the Under-Secretary General (USG) for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Mr. Ismail Al-Shargi.

The meeting has discussed how the United Nations and the African Union can support the government's efforts to establish security and stability and reach a comprehensive peace agreement with the armed movements.

The UN Undersecretary for Peace said that the meeting has affirmed the strong support of the UN and the AU to the current efforts of the Sudanese government and people to achieve peace, adding that their message is clear in this regard that the UN and the AU are ready to provide support to Sudan to build peace and to mobilize other international partners to help in these efforts.

The African Commissioner for Peace and Security declared that the African Union is ready to help Sudan to achieve peace so that it can go to development and realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people of security, harmony and progress, adding that their meeting with Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Deglo was positive and fruitful.