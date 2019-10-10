Sudan: Deglo Meets UN Under-Secretary for Peace

9 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The member of the Sovereignty Council, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Deglo, has praised the support provided by the United Nations and the African Union for peace and stability in the country.

This came during his meeting, Wednesday, at the Republican Palace with the Under-Secretary General (USG) for Peace Operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, and the African Union Commissioner for Peace and Security, Mr. Ismail Al-Shargi.

The meeting has discussed how the United Nations and the African Union can support the government's efforts to establish security and stability and reach a comprehensive peace agreement with the armed movements.

The UN Undersecretary for Peace said that the meeting has affirmed the strong support of the UN and the AU to the current efforts of the Sudanese government and people to achieve peace, adding that their message is clear in this regard that the UN and the AU are ready to provide support to Sudan to build peace and to mobilize other international partners to help in these efforts.

The African Commissioner for Peace and Security declared that the African Union is ready to help Sudan to achieve peace so that it can go to development and realize the aspirations of the Sudanese people of security, harmony and progress, adding that their meeting with Maj. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Deglo was positive and fruitful.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.