Sudan: Hamdok Briefs Cabinet On Visit to Saudi Arabia and Emirate

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting Wednesday, chaired by the prime minister, Dr. Abdullah hamdok was briefed on the PM visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Faisal Mohamed Salih noted in press statements that the visit was successful and fruitful regarding its contribution in enhancing bilateral relations and support of economic cooperation with these countries.

Information Minister said that PM Hamdok in his briefing noted that the visit has focused on the economic side where he and the accompanying delegation have held meetings with the Saudi investors during which they discussed the economic situations, and have received complaints from the Saudi side on the instability of the Sudan's economic policies, and the obstacles of the investment laws.

He added that the PM have promised to resolve all obstacles facing the investors besides the work for the reform of the investment laws.

He said that he delegation has held high level meetings in the state of UAE focused on the development and bushing forward of horizons of economic cooperation between the two countries, Faisal has indicted that the visit was entirely positive.

It is worth noting that the delegation accompanied Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia and UAE included Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma'a Mohamed Abdulla, the minister of trade and industry, Medni Abass, and the Director of the General Intelligence Organ.