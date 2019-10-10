Sudan: Hamdok Briefs Cabinet On Visit to Saudi Arabia and Emirate

9 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers, in its regular meeting Wednesday, chaired by the prime minister, Dr. Abdullah hamdok was briefed on the PM visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Faisal Mohamed Salih noted in press statements that the visit was successful and fruitful regarding its contribution in enhancing bilateral relations and support of economic cooperation with these countries.

Information Minister said that PM Hamdok in his briefing noted that the visit has focused on the economic side where he and the accompanying delegation have held meetings with the Saudi investors during which they discussed the economic situations, and have received complaints from the Saudi side on the instability of the Sudan's economic policies, and the obstacles of the investment laws.

He added that the PM have promised to resolve all obstacles facing the investors besides the work for the reform of the investment laws.

He said that he delegation has held high level meetings in the state of UAE focused on the development and bushing forward of horizons of economic cooperation between the two countries, Faisal has indicted that the visit was entirely positive.

It is worth noting that the delegation accompanied Prime Minister to Saudi Arabia and UAE included Minister of Foreign Affairs Asma'a Mohamed Abdulla, the minister of trade and industry, Medni Abass, and the Director of the General Intelligence Organ.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
External Relations
East Africa
Middle East and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.