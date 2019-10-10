Zimbabwe: Nine to Stand Trial for Holding 'Pay Day Funeral' At Mthuli Ncube's Office

8 October 2019
263Chat (Harare)

Nine human rights defenders (HRDs) will tomorrow, Wednesday 9 October, stand trial after they were arrested in August for allegedly carrying a miniature coffin during an anti-government protest demanding an increase to teachers' salaries.

The nine HRDs, who include members of Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) were arrested on 23 August 2019 and charged with criminal nuisance as defined in section 46 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The nine HRDs namely Obert Masaraure, Gerald Tavengwa, Godfrey Chanda, Andrew Munguri, Nation Mudzitirwa, Shepherd Tazvivinga, Tryvine Musokeri, Simon Drury and Douglas Coltart, a human rights lawyer, were arrested at Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube's offices in Harare during an anti-government protest dubbed "Pay Day Funeral", where they allegedly gathered to "mourn the deaths" of their salaries, which they said were inadequate, poor working conditions and standards of living.

According to prosecutors, the nine HRDs, who are represented by Blessing Nyamaropa, Jeremiah Bamu and Tinomuda Shoko of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Advocate Fadzayi Mahere and David Drury, allegedly interfered with the ordinary comfort, convenience, peace or quiet of the public by creating a nuisance or obstruction through singing and dancing while carrying a miniature coffin and a small wooden cross.

Prosecutors said the miniature coffin and the wooden cross will be produced as exhibits during their trial.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Human Rights
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.