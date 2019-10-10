Sudan: RSF Role for Securing Borders Appreciated

Khartoum — Head of Patriotic Support Party Maj (Gen) retired Mohamed AL Hassan Khalid appreciated Rapid Support Forces(RSF) role in securing border strip between Sudan and Central African Republic, block outlaws and countering smuggling in the area.

Maj Gen Khalid told SUNA that the Native Administration in the area appreciated RSF efforts regarding blocking outlaws from crossing into Sudan.

He affirmed that RSF had a prominent role in countering smuggling of commodities, goods and fuel outside the country a thig that contributed in operations targeted the destruction of the economy.