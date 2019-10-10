Sudan: Al-Teraifi Meets U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Population

Geneva — Minister of Interior, Gen.(police)Al-Teraifi Idris Dafalla met on Wednesday here with US Assistant Secretary for Population, Refugees and Migration Affairs, Corell O'neil on the sidelines of 70the session of the UNHCR Executive Committee being taking place in Geneva.

The Minister called for providing development aid to Sudan , rehabilitating areas of voluntary return, supporting the local host communities and supporting the national capacity- building on management of refugees , migration and displaced persons programs.

The US Assistant Secretary of State for Population, for her part, pledged contribution to capacity building, an d providing technical assistance either in areas of legislation or planning besides going on direct funding through UN agencies.

The American official agreed on possibility of transfer from relief operations to development.