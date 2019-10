Khartoum — The Minister of Finance, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Badawi, left to Washington to participating at Annual meeting of the Board of Governors of the International Monetary Fund and world bank whichis scheduled to be held during 14 to 20 of October.

The meeting will discuss a number of issues that concern decreasing poverty, international economic development andfunding.

The Minister will meet at the sideline of the meeting a number of Officials.