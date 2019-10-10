Cameroon: October 7 Poll - Joshua Osih Acknowledges Biya's Victory

The SDF presidential candidate issued a statement, October 22, acknowledging defeat and expressing hope in upcoming parliamentary elections.

Joshua Osih, who emerged fourth in the October 7 presidential election in which President Biya won with an overwhelming 71.28 per cent, has issued a public statement, acknowledging the results made public by the Constitutional Council on October 22 and discouraging prolongations which some candidates may want to play for personal gains.

"The winner of this election is candidate Paul Biya," he said in the statement in which he implores God to guide the Head of State to listen to the people whom he says need peace and reconciliation, in an atmosphere full of patriotism and void of partisan feelings.

Osih also said in the statement that despite the divergence in ideologies and beliefs, political leaders should know that Cameroon is greater than all of them. He also highlights the importance of the construction of a nation united in diversity, strong in its identity with solidarity and prosperity.

Commenting on his defeat, he said "As for the battle that ends tonight with a defeat for the party and myself personally, I place it under the sign of profound questioning and hope in brilliant victories and even more important battles to come because no matter how heavy the loss, defeat, just as victory, helps shape the soul and let glory bloom."

He urged his party officials and supporters not to lose sight of the fact that the SDF still has the burden of leading the opposition as it has been doing since 1997. He also beseeched them to work towards obtaining majority seats in parliament in the upcoming legislative elections.