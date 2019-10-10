Nigeria: Govt Wants Biometric Capturing of Nigerians

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday stressed the need for proper bio-metric capturing of Nigerian Citizens and Migrants with the view to ensuring effective internal security and socio-economic development in the country.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the ministry, Mohammed Manga, Aregbesola said this while receiving the management of the Nigeria Army Resource Centre led by its Director General, Major-General G.A. Wahab (rtd).

He noted that the anonymity of the Nigerian citizens and migrants was worrisome, stressing that civilization and infrastructural development can only take place when there is adequate security.