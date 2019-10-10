Nigeria: Davido's Unborn Child Hits Endorsement Deal

10 October 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigerian International music superstar, David Adeleke , better known as Davido, has announced securing an endorsement deal from a Nigerian diaper- brand for his unborn child.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davido took to his Instagram page to make the announcement and also disclosed the child sex, saying his 'son' is coming into the world 'Super Rich.'

He wrote: "I'm super excited my unborn son, OBO Jnr, already getting big bags. Dude coming into the world super-rich, Mario & Juliet Baby Diapers & Wipes."

Davido recently shared photographs and a video from his proposal to his pregnant fiancée, Chioma Avril .

The proposal came shortly after their family introduction on Sept. 2, as announced by the singer on Instagram.

Davido is reported to have met Chioma, 24, at Babcock University, with Davido dedicating his 2018 song, 'Assurance' to Chioma.

In a recent interview, Davido revealed that their wedding would take place in 2020, adding that Chris Brown, US singer, has indicated interest to be on his groomsmen train.(NAN)

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Children
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Nigeria's Wealth in the Hands of a Few - Buhari
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.